Don’t plant trees on tribal lands: Telangana High Court to government

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the Jangaon Collector and revenue officials concerned not to plant trees on the land from where petitioner tribals were allegedly removed for the establishment of ‘Prakruti Vanam’ (Eco Park), as part of Palle Pragathi programme. Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this interim order in the petition moved in the form of a lunch motion by Nenavath Dholi and 19 other tribals, alleging that revenue and police officials forcibly removed them from their housing sites, which were granted by way of pattas in 1998 at Yerragollapahad village in Jangaon district (erstwhile Warangal district). Taking a serious view of the tribals’ concerns, the court directed the government to file a counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to August 31 for further hearing.