MAUD Department begins feasibility study for restoration of stepwells in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has initiated works on the restoration of stepwells in the State by undertaking a feasibility study of the stepwells in Narayanpet.MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter to announce the development. He tweeted, “As part of our plans to revive and restore stepwells (baolis) in Telangana, as advised by Min @KTRTRS, feasibility documentation is commenced in Narayanpet dist. We intend to restore about 15 stepwells in Phase I with 10 in #Hyderabad.”

The documentation has been taken up by Hyderabad Design Forum and other agencies. Drones are being used to take pictures and gauge the feasibility of the project. Narayanpet District Collector Hari Chandana tweeted, “HDF (Hyderabad Design Forum), #Akarmaafoundation public wells revival movement... have taken up heritage stepwell revival in Narayanpet district.”

Venkatram Well, Dhanwad

There are around 140 stepwells in the State, including the 60 in Hyderabad. However, barring a few, such as Pushkarni at Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Ramanajpur, and the open well at Moula Ali, they are in a bad and dilapidated state. The Qutb Shahis and the Kakatiyas, during their regime, introduced stepwells in the State to provide respite to citizens travelling on hot days.

