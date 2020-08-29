Motorcycle a no-no as Hyderabad police beefs up security for controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Controversial BJP MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, has been advised by the Hyderabad City Police to avoid travelling by motorcycle like he usually does and travel only in the bulletproof car provided to him due to a heightened threat perception.

The MLA's security has been beefed up by the Hyderabad police since Saturday. New gunmen were appointed for his security and Telangana State Special Police Force personnel under the supervision of a DCP-level officer are taking care of his protection.

According to sources, the police strengthened the security net around the BJP MLA after his name appeared in a list seized from terrorists captured by the Delhi Police recently.

The South Zone DCP handed over a letter from the office of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to the BJP MLA informing him about the move.

The letter read, "Providing proper security to all Hon'ble MLAs is our top priority. It is to inform you that due to your threat perception (being) enhanced, security has been provided to you and security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time (sic)."

However, Raja Singh said, “The bulletproof vehicle provided to me is very old and in a poor condition. It does not seem that if I go out in it, I will return home safely."

He demanded that the Telangana government provide him a gun license in view of the heightened threat.

He also demanded that the police clarify from whom he is facing a threat and said that he would write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali regarding the issue.