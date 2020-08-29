STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to move resolution to confer Bharat Ratna on former PM PV Narasimha Rao

The State Legislative Assembly will adopt a resolution in the forthcoming Monsoon session urging the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, presents a set of books authored by her father to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Friday

Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, presents a set of books authored by her father to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State Legislative Assembly will adopt a resolution in the forthcoming Monsoon session urging the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The Necklace Road in Hyderabad will be renamed as ‘PV Gyan Marg’.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took these decisions on Friday at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan as part of the ongoing year-long Birth Centenary Celebrations of PV.

The Chief Minister reiterated that PV Memorial would be established in the city.  “PV Narasimha Rao, a Telanganite, made all of us proud. We will discuss about his achievements in the Assembly. We will have a comprehensive debate and adopt a resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on PV. We will install a portrait of PV in the Assembly and also request the Centre to install a portrait of PV in the Parliament hall,” the Chief Minister said during the meeting. 

He further said, “We will ask the Centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad (UoH), which was established by PV in Hyderabad, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University. We will also pass a resolution in the Monsoon Assembly session in this regard.” PV’s daughter Vani Devi presented some books penned by her father to the Chief Minister in the meeting. 

The points discussed
Laknepally, the village where PV was born and Vangara where he grew up will be developed as tourist spots
PV Memorial will be established in Hyderabad. Land will be identified shortly for this
Telangana government to request UNESCO to confer awards in the name of PV to those who have made rich contributions in the fields of literature, science and technology. The government would arrange the cash prize
PV Centenary celebrations will be held in US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada
CM will invite, President, PM and CMs of various states to attend the celebrations
A Coffee Table Book on PV’s life will be published
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PV Narasimha Rao Bharat Ratna
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp