Telangana government to move resolution to confer Bharat Ratna on former PM PV Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly will adopt a resolution in the forthcoming Monsoon session urging the Central government to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The Necklace Road in Hyderabad will be renamed as ‘PV Gyan Marg’.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took these decisions on Friday at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan as part of the ongoing year-long Birth Centenary Celebrations of PV.

The Chief Minister reiterated that PV Memorial would be established in the city. “PV Narasimha Rao, a Telanganite, made all of us proud. We will discuss about his achievements in the Assembly. We will have a comprehensive debate and adopt a resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on PV. We will install a portrait of PV in the Assembly and also request the Centre to install a portrait of PV in the Parliament hall,” the Chief Minister said during the meeting.

He further said, “We will ask the Centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad (UoH), which was established by PV in Hyderabad, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University. We will also pass a resolution in the Monsoon Assembly session in this regard.” PV’s daughter Vani Devi presented some books penned by her father to the Chief Minister in the meeting.

The points discussed

Laknepally, the village where PV was born and Vangara where he grew up will be developed as tourist spots

PV Memorial will be established in Hyderabad. Land will be identified shortly for this

Telangana government to request UNESCO to confer awards in the name of PV to those who have made rich contributions in the fields of literature, science and technology. The government would arrange the cash prize

PV Centenary celebrations will be held in US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada

CM will invite, President, PM and CMs of various states to attend the celebrations

A Coffee Table Book on PV’s life will be published

