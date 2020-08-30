Major fire breaks out at Northern Power Distribution Company's storage yard in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A massive fire broke out in an electricity storage yard of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) in Karimnagar town on Saturday morning, spreading panic among the workers and local residents. Luckily, no casualties were reported.

It was at around 9.30am on Saturday that a loud sound, accompanied by fire and thick smoke, emanated at the storage yard sending chills down the spines of both electricity staff and local residents.

According to sources, short circuit on high-tension transmission lines, which supply power to Choppadandi mandal in Karimnagar district and Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district, caused the fire that charred several new transformers stored there.

When Express spoke to NPDCL Superintendent Engineer (SE) Kankati Madhava Rao, the official said that a major tragedy was averted with the timely and quick response of fire personnel who swung into action immediately after learning about the incident.

A team of 60 personnel, including trainee candidates, controlled the flames and put out the fire using water engines brought from Manakondur and Choppadandi mandals. While 24 new 33KV transformers were completely charred, six were partially burnt in the mishap, the official said and added that in addition, scrap materials and some unused cables also got damaged in the fire.

It has been estimated that about Rs 20 lakh worth property of the Electricity Department was charred in the mishap. Upon learning about the incident, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, District Collector K Shashanka and Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy visited the spot and monitored the situation.

Meanwhile, to avoid untoward incidents of any kind, the officials deployed security on the backside of the yard which is adjacent to a residential area. However, sources told Express that three locals experienced suffocation after a thick blanket of smoke arose from the yard area. They are all reportedly safe now.

Meanwhile, T Devi Prasad, a local resident said that they were shocked to the core hearing the sound of the explosion, after which they rushed out to see what was going on. It was then that they saw fumes arising from the storage yard.

Meanwhile, Madhava Rao said after primary investigations they came to the conclusion that the short circuit was caused by a crow as it came in contact with the high-tension transmission lines.