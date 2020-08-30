STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Over 26,000 students to write Telangana Engineering CET tomorrow at 56 centres

Some students tagged the CMO’s Twitter handle requesting the state government to postpone the exam.

Published: 30th August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 26,000 students will appear for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) on Monday (August 31). Arrangements for the conduct of exams are being made by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education.

The exam will be held at 56 test centres that include 52 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh, said Convenor M Manjur Hussain. The exam is to be held in two sessions Session one from 9 am to noon and Session two from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can carry a water bottle, sanitiser, mask, and gloves. The arrangement is in place to make sure that COVID-19 social distancing protocol is followed.

According to JNTU-H, over 28,000 candidates applied for the exam this year. Of these, over 26,000 downloaded their hall tickets to appear for the exam. For downloading TS ECET hall ticket, candidates have to enter their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Meanwhile, some students are still requesting the State government to postpone the exam. "Please postpone ECET. There is no time. I don’t want to attend the exam in this pandemic situation," a student wrote on Twitter by tagging the Chief Ministers Office’s official Twitter account.

This apart, some non-native students, who have migrated to their States are also having issues. "I am from Hyderabad. But, stuck in Bihar. I may not be able to write the exam without your help," wrote Abdul Majed, seeking the help of government officials on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TS ECET Telangana Engineering CET JNTU Hyderabad
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp