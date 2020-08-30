Over 26,000 students to write Telangana Engineering CET tomorrow at 56 centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 26,000 students will appear for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) on Monday (August 31). Arrangements for the conduct of exams are being made by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education.

The exam will be held at 56 test centres that include 52 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh, said Convenor M Manjur Hussain. The exam is to be held in two sessions Session one from 9 am to noon and Session two from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates can carry a water bottle, sanitiser, mask, and gloves. The arrangement is in place to make sure that COVID-19 social distancing protocol is followed.

According to JNTU-H, over 28,000 candidates applied for the exam this year. Of these, over 26,000 downloaded their hall tickets to appear for the exam. For downloading TS ECET hall ticket, candidates have to enter their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Meanwhile, some students are still requesting the State government to postpone the exam. "Please postpone ECET. There is no time. I don’t want to attend the exam in this pandemic situation," a student wrote on Twitter by tagging the Chief Ministers Office’s official Twitter account.

This apart, some non-native students, who have migrated to their States are also having issues. "I am from Hyderabad. But, stuck in Bihar. I may not be able to write the exam without your help," wrote Abdul Majed, seeking the help of government officials on Twitter.