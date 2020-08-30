STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tale of two Telangana discoms: RTI activist's query reveals different sets of ethos

The two Discoms of Telangana reacted differently when asked to furnish information on the number of deaths due to electric shock, electric transformer blasts and others.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The two discoms of Telangana reacted differently when asked to furnish information on the number of deaths due to electric shock, electric transformer blasts and others.

While Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) refused to furnish the information altogether, the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) stated that 3,008 persons died in accidents between 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Activist Sudheer Jalagam sought the information on fatal accidents from the two Discoms. However, TSSPDCL replied that the information sought did not come under the definition of ‘information’ under RTI Act.  

"The information sought is in respect of details of fatal accidents from 2014 to 2020, compensation amount paid during those years, number of deaths district-wise, competent authorities to conduct enquiry and the quantum of amount to be sanctioned in such cases.  Providing reply to such questions of the information seeker is a time consuming factor. Indiscriminate efforts to secure information, just for the sake of it without there being any useful purpose to serve, would only put enormous pressure on the limited human resources that are available. Diversion of such resources for this task would obviously, be at the cost of the ordinary functioning," the TSSPDCL officials replied.

However, the TSNPDCL officials informed that 3,008 persons died in electricity accidents between 2014-15 and 2020-21 and compensation was paid in 1,197 cases. The district-wise non-department fatal accidents between 2014-15 and 2020-21 are: Adilabad (128), Asifabad (53), Jagitial (160), Kamareddy (175), Karimnagar (130), Mancherial (129), Nirmal (164), Nizamabad (158), Peddapally (139),  Jangaon (113), Khammam (128), Bhupalpally (122), Mahabubabad (163), Warangal Rural (178), Warangal Urban (60) and Bhadradri-Kothagudem (119). So far, Rs 21.61 crore ex-gratia has been paid to the victims.

