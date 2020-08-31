STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Amid pandemic, overcrowded jails in Telangana need to decongested

The data also shows that 63 per cent of prisoners are serving life imprisonment against the national average of 53.5 per cent.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

The data also shows that 63 per cent of prisoners are serving life imprisonment against the national average of 53.5 per cent.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Central prisons in Telangana have close to 99.86 per cent occupancy, an increase of 22.92 per cent from the previous year, according to 2019 prison statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Although it is much below the national average of 123 per cent, it points at the need for decongest the prisons amidst the global pandemic. The available capacity in three jails is 4,196 and it is filled to the brim with 4,190 prisoners which accounts for 62.37 per cent of total prisoners in the State. Telangana has a total capacity of 7,785, and, 6,717 convicts and 4,84 undertrial prisoners are lodged in 37 prisons.

The data also shows that 63 per cent of prisoners are serving life imprisonment against the national average of 53.5 per cent. According to the data, there are 75 foreigners including 10 women, of these 10 have been convicted and 65 are undertrials. Just like the national trend, the data also shows that  the number of SCs, STs, and Muslims imprisoned in TS jails is disproportionate to their population. Of the 6,717 convicted prisoners, 1,278 are Dalits, 858 are Adivasis, and 1,673 are Muslims. Surprisingly, there are only 89 convicts in rape (218 undertrials), nine convicts in assault on women with intent to outrage modesty (50 undertrials), and, 151 convicts of offences against women (61 undertrials). There are 54 undertrials under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.  

The data shows that TS produces 73.25 per cent of total goods produced by inmates across the country. Goods worth `599.89 crore were produced by TS prisoners followed by Tamil Nadu- `72.96 crore. The value of goods produced per inmate was highest in TS at `8.93 lakh followed by Tamil Nadu with `49,611, in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central prisons Telangana coronavirus jail occupancy
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp