Another Niloufer hospital staffer dies of COVID-19 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An employee from non-clinical department of Niloufer Hospital succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday night. Suresh was working as an office superintendent at the hospital and was admitted to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli for treatment last Friday, where he breathed his last.Suresh is the third employee of Niloufer Hospital who succumbed to Covid-9 this week.

The two other employees were Madhulatha, 35-year-old EEG technician and Rani, 50-year-old sanitation worker.The past one week saw various forms of protests by the doctors, paramedics and other staff employed at government hospitals, including wearing of black armbands and candlelight vigil in hospital premises, demanding a concrete policy by the Telangana government on ex gratia for health department employees, who die of Covid-19.