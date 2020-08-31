Demolished mosques will be built at same locations in Secretariat, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday assured that the mosques demolished in the C and D blocks of Secretariat will be built at the exact same locations at the new Secretariat.

During an online address to commemorate Imam Hussain’s sacrifice in the battle of Karbala, Owaisi said: “The two mosques which were demolished in Secretariat will be built in the same places. There was one in C block and the other in D Block. We have been making representations to the government and we will be successful.”

Referring to the controversy over ‘Civil Services Jihad’, Owaisi said: “They’re spreading a horrible lie that there is “Civil Services Jihad”. But out of 829, only 41 Muslims qualified in UPSC 2019.” He also urged Muslims to take the UPSC test. Owaisi also accused the NDA government of not showing enough concern in addressing the job losses and other adverse effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. “Now, 1.8 crore people across the country are not receiving salaries while eight crore daily wage labourers are out of work,” he claimed.