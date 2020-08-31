Reformer PV Narasimha Rao deserves Bharat Ratna, says MP Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, as a reformist, has made India proud and therefore deserves the Bharat Ratna, former Union Minister and MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Narasimha Rao’s vision for India’s foreign policy’ organised by the TPCC as part of the former Prime Minister’s Centenary Birth Anniversary, the former UN Under Secretary General highlighted the fortitude and statesmanship of Narsimha Rao and said the view of the latter on the fundamental shift and upliftment of India’s future with effective policies benefited the country.

He appreciated the skilful management of global alliances by the latter while considering the impact of various domestic factors such as separatist movements, as well as economic reforms that led to India’s foreign policy. “His grasp of languages, skilful management of alliances and the courage to introduce bold economic reforms fundamentally changed India,” Tharoor added. He said that the former Prime Minister had successfully handled the minority government with his political acumen and played a key role in achieving nuclear weapons technology. Visiting China in 1993, the latter also eased tensions on the border, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said India emerged as a superpower during PV’s regime and that the country achieved many unforgettable heights under his leadership.

“I was working as a pilot in the Indian Air Force when PV was Prime Minister. He provided MiG-21 flights to strengthen the Air Force,” Uttam recalled, and stated that PV maintained friendly relations with Russia to further strengthen the Army.