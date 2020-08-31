STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Reformer PV Narasimha Rao deserves Bharat Ratna, says MP Shashi Tharoor

He said that the ex-PM had successfully handled the minority govt with his political acumen and played a key role in achieving nuclear weapons technology.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at a webinar on former PM PV Narasimha Rao on Sunday. Former Union Minister and MP Shashi Tharoor speaks at the event.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at a webinar on former PM PV Narasimha Rao on Sunday. Former Union Minister and MP Shashi Tharoor speaks at the event.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, as a reformist, has made India proud and therefore deserves the Bharat Ratna, former Union Minister and MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Narasimha Rao’s vision for India’s foreign policy’ organised by the TPCC as part of the former Prime Minister’s Centenary Birth Anniversary, the former UN Under Secretary General highlighted the fortitude and statesmanship of Narsimha Rao and said the view of the latter on the fundamental shift and upliftment of India’s future with effective policies benefited the country.

He appreciated the skilful management of global alliances by the latter while considering the impact of various domestic factors such as separatist movements, as well as economic reforms that led to India’s foreign policy. “His grasp of languages, skilful management of alliances and the courage to introduce bold economic reforms fundamentally changed India,” Tharoor added. He said that the former Prime Minister had successfully handled the minority government with his political acumen and played a key role in achieving nuclear weapons technology. Visiting China in 1993, the latter also eased tensions on the border, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said India emerged as a superpower during PV’s regime and that the country achieved many unforgettable heights under his leadership.

“I was working as a pilot in the Indian Air Force when PV was Prime Minister. He provided MiG-21 flights to strengthen the Air Force,” Uttam recalled, and stated that PV maintained friendly relations with Russia to further strengthen the Army.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PV Narasimha Rao MP Shashi Tharoor Congress Telangana MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp