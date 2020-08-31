Telangana adds 1873 coronavirus cases to its tally, nine deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1873 new coronavirus cases after conducting 37,791 tests. With this the state's active case tally is 31,299 with over all cases crossing 1,24,963.

The low number of cases in the state is owing to the testing reduced by half for the day.

The active cases are now on an all time high, despite nearly 1849 individuals recovering.

It must be noted further that as per the official health bulletin, the symptomatic cases are only 31%, that is, upto now 38,738 individuals affected by COVID-19 showed significant symptoms whereas all the others were asymptomatic.

The majority of cases came from GHMC (360), Karimnagar (180), Rangareddy (129), Khammam( 103).

The deaths reported in the last 24 hours were 9, taking the death toll to 827.

Meanwhile, the state bulletin notified that 5247 beds were available in Government hospital and 4822 in private hospitals exclusively earmarked for coronavirus treatment.