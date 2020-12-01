CJ to take up cases against MPs, MLAs 

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of Telangana High Court has decided to take up the pending criminal cases against the former and present legislators (both MPs and MLAs) whenever he presides over the single bench from December 2 onwards. As per the list of sitting arrangement of the Judges issued on Monday, CJ Chauhan will hear the pending cases against sitting and former legislators whenever he sits single after completion of case hearings by the division bench comprising himself and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy. Menahwhile, the Full bench of the HC on Monday issued orders of finally extending the interim orders passed earlier and were subsisting as on March 20, 2020, till December 11. The bench clarified that parties wishing to seek extension of stay orders, are required to approach the concerned authorities.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Joe Biden wants Census Bureau to ensure everyone is counted accurately
Athletes seek fresh start at Anju's Foundation post COVID-19 lockdown
Indian armed forces script history, conduct four tests of BrahMos in 8 days
TMC tries to reach out to disgruntled MLA Silbhadra Dutta; efforts failed
Mamata Banerjee to speak at coveted Oxford Union Debate on December 2
PMK goes into protest mode for exclusive 'Vanniyar' quota, TN CM announces commission