CJ to take up cases against MPs, MLAs 

By Express News Service

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of Telangana High Court has decided to take up the pending criminal cases against the former and present legislators (both MPs and MLAs) whenever he presides over the single bench from December 2 onwards. As per the list of sitting arrangement of the Judges issued on Monday, CJ Chauhan will hear the pending cases against sitting and former legislators whenever he sits single after completion of case hearings by the division bench comprising himself and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy. Menahwhile, the Full bench of the HC on Monday issued orders of finally extending the interim orders passed earlier and were subsisting as on March 20, 2020, till December 11. The bench clarified that parties wishing to seek extension of stay orders, are required to approach the concerned authorities.