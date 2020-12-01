STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC asks registry to place YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, an accused in the case, in her criminal petition, urged the HC to set aside the order of the Special CBI court in taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana HC, on Monday, directed the registry to place the case filed by IAS officer Y Srilakshmi before the Chief Justice for necessary orders since some of the accused in the supplementary CBI chargesheet are former ministers.

Srilakshmi, an accused in the case, in her criminal petition, urged the HC to set aside the order of the Special CBI court in taking cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in 2016 in so far as she is concerned in Penna cements episode of alleged disproportionate assets case of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She claimed that what she did was only as part of her official duty in Penna cements case in 2013. However, in 2016 the CBI had filed supplementary chargesheet adding her name, the then Industries Secretary, along with the then Mines Minister P Sabitha Reddy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Revenue Secretary M Samuel and others as accused.

CBI alleged that the then ministers and senior officials were part of a conspiracy in allotment of lands and limestone mines to Pratap Reddy of Penna cements in lieu of the latter’s `68 crore investments into companies belonging to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

