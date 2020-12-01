STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah dies at 64 due to cardiac arrest

A three-time MLA, he was first elected from Nakrekal on a CPM ticket for two times but later joined TRS after differences with CPM over the issue of separate Telangana state.

Published: 01st December 2020 09:29 AM

TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 64. When the Nagarjunasagar legislator complained of chest pain, his family members made arrangements to shift him to a private hospital in Hyderabad. However, he died on his way to the hospital. 

A three-time MLA, he was first elected from Nakrekal on a CPM ticket for two times. However, he differed with CPM over the issue of separate Telangana state and joined TRS later and contested from Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment.

Though he was defeated in the 2014 Assembly polls from Nagarjunasagar segment, Narasimhaiah defeated opposition leader K Jana Reddy in the 2018 elections. He was also an advocate and joined politics with the influence of another senior leader Narra Raghava Reddy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled Narsimhaiah's demise. The CM said that Narasimhaiah would remain a leader who worked for people throughout his life. He said the death of Narasimhaiah would be a loss to TRS and the people in his constituency.  

Narasimhaiah is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

