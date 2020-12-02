STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dr Reddy’s, RDIF begin Sputnik-V trials in India

This clinical trials will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study and are being conducted by JSS Medical Research.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on Tuesday that they have commenced the adaptive Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V vaccine in India to fight Covid-19, after receiving necessary clearances from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli. The Phase 2 trial involves 100 volunteers, stated a release by Dr Reddy’s. 

This clinical trials will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study and are being conducted by JSS Medical Research. In a press release on Tuesday, Dr Reddy’s said it had partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine. 

GV Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said, “We are working towards making the vaccine available with a combination of import and indigenous production model.”

Dr Reddy’s and RDIF had received the clearance from Drugs Controller General of India in October to conduct adaptive Phase 2/3 human clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India. They entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in the country, as part of which the RDIF will supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s upon regulatory approval in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Sputnik V vaccine Russian Direct Investment Fund
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp