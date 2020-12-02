STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Second COVID wave? Telangana govt asks those who took part in poll campaign to self-isolate

Those who participated in political rallies, gatherings and meetings in the run-up to the GHMC municipal elections have been advised to isolate themselves for a week

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Hyderabad. An advisory has been issued to those were part of the campaigning. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Hyderabad. An advisory has been issued to those were part of the campaigning. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department has issued a public health advisory asking all those who took part in political rallies, gatherings and meetings in the run-up to the GHMC municipal elections to isolate themselves for a week. The announcement was made at a press meet by the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao and Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday.

“We have seen intensive election campaigns which increased public interaction. All those who were part of these must strictly follow home isolation for 7 days at least and if they suspect infection or get symptoms must get tested at the nearest government facility,” said Dr Rao. To further encourage testing, he urged people to raise queries on testing centres etc at 104 or a new number designated for the same: 04024651119.

Cautioning those involved in political activities to wear masks at home as well as avoid any spread to their families, he said the public alone held the key to delaying the second wave. “Our analysis suggests that the second wave as seen in other states will take place sometime this month and the next month. To delay and defuse this, people must be very cautious and exercise restraint in gatherings,” he said.

Citing the example of Jagtial, a district in Telangana, he said that due to certain weddings, events and gatherings, the daily cases shot up from 30-odd to 100 indicating a localised outbreak. The GHMC limits are also likely to see this with the onset of winter, GHMC elections and wedding season.

He further assured that testing will increase in GHMC limits by bringing in 50 additional testing centres. The positivity rate in December is just 1.1% which is a very encouraging sign compared to the beginning of the pandemic when it was 23%.

Meanwhile, Dr K Ramesh Reddy assured sufficient oxygen availability and urged people to isolate at home if diagnosed with COVID-19 and not hesitate to use the nearest government facility, of which 62 have dedicated COVID facilities, if the condition worsened. The present bed occupancy is less than 10%, indicative of sufficient beds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID second wave
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp