GHMC polls: Rise in voter turnout bodes well for BJP, claims party 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A slight increase in the GHMC polling percentage has given Bharatiya Janata Party the reason to cheer ahead of results. The saffron party has openly expressed displeasure over initial reports of low polling percentage which were reported on Tuesday evening.

However, on Wednesday, the State Election Commission released the polling percentage to be 46.55 per cent, which is 1.26 per cent higher than the 2016 polling percentage. The BJP strongly believes that it would favour them. “Despite the pandemic and three days holidays in a row, the poll percentage has increased. This is indicative of the fact that there is an anti-TRS and pro-BJP wave going on. It is not possible to estimate the exact number at this stage, but the party will win with a huge majority for sure,” said BJP OBC Morcha president and GHMC election committee convenor, Dr K Laxman.

In as many as 38 divisions, poll percentage was above 50 per cent. The BJP leaders are of the opinion that they have a clear edge in these divisions. Apart from winning the divisions, they are also hopeful of giving a tough fight to the ruling TRS party.

Meanwhile, the political analysts too expressed a similar view. A research scholar from the University of Hyderabad said that even if BJP loses in some of the divisions by little margin, it would generate the momentum that the party wanted as its vote share would go up.