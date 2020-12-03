Narayana acting like BJP worker, says Puvvada

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TRS leader and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and senior CPI leader K Narayana engaged in a war of words on Tuesday after the latter accused the former of driving rashly past the protestors during his recent visit to Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred when the BJP workers tried to stop his convoy with the CPI leader claiming that he was moving around the polling booths during the GHMC elections against the election commission rules. He also demanded that the Minister be removed from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet.

Reacting to Narayana’s demanded, Puvvada said: “I am not a bantrotu (attender) of Maqdoom Bhavan (CPI State headquarters in Hyderabad) and I am a minister in CM KCR’s Cabinet. I don’t know why he is supporting the BJP activists’ attack on me. He is acting like a BJP worker.”

“I was going to a medical college when the BJP workers tried to stop my convoy and attack me. Thanks to the security personnel and the local police, I escaped unhurt,” the Minister said.Narayana, meanwhile, reacted angrily to Puvvada’s reference to Maqdoom Bhavan and said that the latter should not forget that his family grown to Maqdoom Bhavan’s support and ‘kindness’.