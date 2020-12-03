Police station in Telangana ranked tenth in the country in survey by Home Ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jammikunta town police station in Karimnagar district has been ranked tenth in the country in delivering the best service to the people and addressing people's complaints.

The survey of the best police stations was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Jammikunta police station earned the honour by helping people located in remote areas during the COVID-19 pandemic amid various restrictions on movement.

The objective of the survey was to rank the top 10 police stations among 16,671 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback.

The ranking process commenced by shortlisting the best performing police stations in each state on the basis of addressing property offences, crimes against women, crimes against weaker sections, missing persons and so on.

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy expressed happiness over the announcement that Jammikunata police station is one of the top 10 in the country. Earlier, Chopadandi topped the list in the country. Both the police stations are situated in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The DGP said that the state police have implemented friendly policing by mingling with people to address their issues.