Restrictions on crackers to continue

TS can burst green crackers on Christmas and New Year days, from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:41 AM

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The festival of Diwali has passed but the restrictions on firecrackers are here to stay. According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ­— which issued a set of directions on Tuesday — only green crackers can be used on Christmas and New Year from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, and only in cities where the air quality is ‘moderate’ or below as per National Air Quality Index. 

It may be mentioned here that the people of Hyderabad can burst green firecrackers on Christmas and New Year, as the city’s air quality has been moderate quality or below, according to information from the TSPCB. 

District Magistrates must ensure that banned firecrackers are not being sold under their jurisdiction, and anyone found violating the norms can be penalised. Also, a person falling victim to pollution created by the firecrackers can approach the District Magistrate for compensation by showing evidence of damage.
Only during notified festivals 

State governments must notify a list of festivals, and only on those days bursting of firecrackers will be allowed. Other than specified festivals, prior permission of District Magistrate will be required for use of crackers for a limited period.

The NGT has also directed that at least one real time air quality monitoring station be installed in each district. If that is not possible, a low-cost manual monitoring station must be installed within three months of the order. It has tasked the SPCB with the responsibility of getting this done and submit a report to the CPCB by February 28, 2021. 

The NGT stated that the restrictions would continue due to the Covid, especially since the bursting of crackers could aggravate respiratory issues.

