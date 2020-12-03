Telangana to launch Lunch Box scheme soon

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Telangana government will soon launch a scheme called Lunch Box for pregnant women going for treatment in government hospitals in the State.

Under this scheme, pregnant women from different villages will be provided with meals, including curry and egg, while on their visit to the hospital. The government believes that delays in treatment at the hospital can lead to pregnant women not eating rice or nutritional food, which can damage their health and affect their unborn child.

The scheme will benefit all those coming to the hospitals from remote villages, said officials. The Telangana government has also implemented various other schemes such as the KCR Kit and Amma Odi in government hospitals across the State. After its implementation, the number of IP and OP patients have increased in hospitals, along with institutional deliveries.