Final rites of Nomula Narsimhaiah held

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Final rites of Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah was held with State honours at his agriculture field in Palem village of Nakrekal mandal, Nalgonda district, in the presence of his relatives, on Thursday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the funeral and paid tributes to the late pink party MLA.

The body of the late MLA, who passed away on Tuesday, was first taken to his residence at Nakrekal and was placed there for public viewing for around one hour. Later, a funeral procession was taken out from Nakrekal to his agriculture field at Palem, where the last rites were performed. The Chief Minister arrived at Palem on a helicopter by around 11.50am. He also met the family members of the deceased MLA and consoled them.

Police personnel gave a gun salute to the late MLA, firing three rounds in the air. Later, Narsimhaiah’s son Bhagat Kumar lit the funeral pyre. The CM left Palem by 12.35 pm. About 5,000 followers of Narsimhaiah attended the funeral.

Farmers’ Coordination Committee chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, government whip Gongidi Sunita, MLAs Kancharla Bhopal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, G Kishore, Ravindra Kumar, P Shekhar Reddy and Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil attended the funeral.