PG medical student caught cheating in Telangana

WARANGAL: Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, disqualified a postgraduate (PG) MD final-year student from writing supplementary exams after he was caught for malpractice during the exam, said the institute’s principal Dr S Sandhya.

The student had a Bluetooth earpiece and a portable voice receiver in his pants. Officials said answers were being dictated by a person in a car that was parked near the college’s auditorium. Dr Sandhya said that a report was submitted to university officials. She refused to reveal the student’s name.

‘Authrotities to take action’

Principal of KMC Warangal said that a report has been submitted to the university and authrotities will take an action soon