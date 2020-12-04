This Telangana boy lent an ear and built a hearing aid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yakara Ganesh, a 21-year-old innovator from Warangal district says his only dream is to make hearing gear accessible to the hearing impaired.

Most of them in the market cost more than Rs 2,500, while Ganesh is selling his innovation ‘Device for deaf people’ for a mere Rs 150.

ALSO READ: 14-year-old Telangana girl builds GPS walking stick for elderly

“I decided to work on developing an affordable hearing gear after my friend who comes from a poor family background could not buy one,” said Ganesh, at the Assistive Exhibition. After watching a lot of YouTube videos and extensive Google research, Ganesh developed a hearing aid with basic components but it was sufficient.

“Hearing disability is quite common, but only a few from affluent backgrounds can afford proper hearing gear. As of now, I am not selling my product for any profit. My only aim is to make sure that the weaker sections get hearing gear. Profits can come later,” he said while demonstrating his device.