Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns as chief of Telangana Congress after GHMC poll debacle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking responsibility for the party’s miserable defeat in the GHMC elections, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy submitted his resignation to the AICC president.

In a statement, Uttam said, “I have submitted my resignation from the post of president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. I have requested the AICC to take up the process of selection of the new president of TPCC immediately.”

Uttam has faced criticism for not retaining his own Assembly seat in the byelections and the party losing miserably in the Dubbaka bypoll.

While the Congress leaders from the Reddy community are in the forefront aspiring for the post, leaders from SC, ST, and BC communities are against the idea of having another Reddy leader as PCC chief. Further, the Congress Working Committee is likely to hold on December 7 or 8, and the party’s high command is likely to take a decision.