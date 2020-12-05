GHMC elections: Telugu Desam Party draws a blank this time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party, which has contested in 106 divisions in the greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has drawn a blank.

The party won only one division in the previous GHMC election in 2016, held two years after the division of the State.

Though the party has fielded its candidates in present election, leaders have not taken seriously because of bleak prospects. The party leadership left the elections to the Telangana unit.

In 2016, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and his son N Lokesh campaigned in the elections but finally they secured only one division.