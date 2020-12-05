K Jana Reddy may join BJP, contest from Nagarjuna Sagar segment 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, upbeat with the heady gains it had made in the GHMC elections, wants to do an encore in the byelection for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat by fielding former Congress Legislature Party leader and ex-Home Minister K Jana Reddy.

Jana Reddy, who is now away in Kerala, is understood to have responded positively to BJP’s offer and he may join the BJP ranks in Delhi on December 7.

The Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat has fallen vacant following the death of incumbent Nomula Narasimhaiah a few days ago. As the Election Commission is constitutionally bound to hold election for the Assembly seat within six months, the BJP has already begun its home work.

Meanwhile, the TRS which does not have a candidate for the Assembly seat, is also trying to reach out to Jana Reddy.

Jana Reddy was the Leader of Opposition in first Telangana Assembly. He also served as Panchayat Raj Minister in the united Andhra Pradesh during 2009–2014.