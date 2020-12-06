STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kompally IT Park works to begin soon: KTR

Min asks officials to expedite land acquisition process; IT Tower in Khammam to be inaugurated tomorrow

Published: 06th December 2020 01:00 AM

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Foundation stone would be laid for the proposed Kompally IT Park shortly, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Saturday. The Minister directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the Kompally IT Park. 

The Minister held a review meeting with officials on the IT sector on Saturday. Rama Rao said that the IT and ITeS sector facilities would also be extended to Tier-2 cities such as Mahbubnagar, Khammam, and Warangal. The IT Tower in Khammam will be inaugurated on Monday, he said. He said that several IT companies had evinced interest in setting up  companies in Warangal. Rama Rao reviewed the basic infrastructure and other facilities available in Warangal for new IT companies. “One or two big IT companies will come to Warangal shortly. The IT Department has been in touch with them. More details will be announced soon,” he said. 

IT Minister KT Rama Rao at a review
The Minister said that there was a good response to the Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy intended to expand the IT sector facilities to the Tier-2 cities. He  also reviewed the progress of construction of IT Parks in Uppal and Nacharam.  Rama Rao called up Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and asked him to extend full cooperation to the companies coming to invest in the State.

He said that several companies were coming forward to invest in Divitipally area in Mahabubnagar district.The IT Minister directed the officials to see that the State secures good rank in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) next time. He felt that due to some technical issues, the State got less rank in EoDB.

