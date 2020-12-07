Oustees resist survey, PRLIS works at snail’s pace

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Even as the ongoing works on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) are progressing at a snail’s pace, the oustees of several villages and thandas are resisting the socio-economic survey as they suspect that the State government might pay them very little compensation as it did in other villages.

Although the officials and contractors showed a sense of urgency at the beginning, the works have slowed considerably, especially the construction of Udandapur reservoir, which is a major work under the PRLIS.

It may be mentioned here that the foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao at Bhootpur on June 11, 2015. The State government also issued a notification to acquire land for the construction of Udandapur reservoir in the same year.

However, some of the affected farmers have been holding agitations, demanding more compensation than what is being offered by the government. These farmers claim that they will suffer huge financial losses by giving up their lands and the compensation offered is not sufficient enough to buy a piece of land.

Meanwhile, State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and former minister and Jadcherla MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy had promised the affected farmers that they will be allotted housing plots at a different place in addition to double bedroom houses. As those promises remained unfulfilled, the farmers were obviously disappointed and preferred to resist the socio-economic survey conducted by the government. This in turned affected the process of land acquisition by the government.

The farmers who gave up their land for the project too are a disappointed lot as they have not been paid the compensation yet. Meanwhile, some farmers are also complaining about the survey showing less land than the one acquired by the government.

For instance, the government acquired 19.27 acres of land in survey No: 826 in Polepally village but after the survey it was found to be 18.20 acres. The farmer was not paid the compensation for the 1.07 acres of land. For the record, as against the target of 4229, only 3567 acres of land has been acquired from the farmers so far. A total of 652 acres of land is yet to be acquired.

Foundation laid in ’15

The foundation stone for the project was laid by KCR at Bhootpur on June 11, 2015. The State government also issued a notification to acquire land for the construction of Udandapur reservoir in the same year. However, some of the affected farmers have been holding protests, demanding more compensation than what is being offered by the government