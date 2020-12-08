STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joined BJP to dethrone KCR, says Vijayashanti

Further, she said that the TRS chief suspended her in 2013 on the day formation of a separate State was announced by the Congress.

Published: 08th December 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-Politician Vijayashanti joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of BJP National Secretary Arun Singh at party headquarters in New Delhi Monday

Actor-Politician Vijayashanti joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of BJP National Secretary Arun Singh at party headquarters in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Vijayashanti, on Monday, came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that he has been “chasing” her ever since she floated a political party, with an aim to suppress strong leaders in the State.She alleged that Chief Minister wants only his family members to be at the forefront and has made sure of it since the Telangana movement days. He sidelined leaders like her who fought for the people.Speaking to the media, after formally joining the party, Vijayashanti said that she had joined the party to “dethrone” Chief Minister from his post. 

Political journey so far
Narrating her political journey, she said, “As some of the political allies of BJP were against the formation of a separate State, I left the party in May 2005 and floated Talli Telangana party to revive Telangana movement. Then, KCR pressurised me to merge the party by sending Prof Jayashankar and Ale Narendra, though I was not interested.”

Further, she said that the TRS chief suspended her in 2013 on the day formation of a separate State was announced by the Congress. “After suspending me, KCR carried out a false propaganda against me saying that I myself left the party,” she said.

Stating that BJP is the only alternative to TRS, she added that it had already been proved in Dubbaka by-election and GHMC elections. She exuded confidence that BJP would come to power in 2023.
Alleging that highest level of corruption is taking place in Telangana under the TRS regime, she said, “I joined BJP to develop the State. I believe that development is possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”Meanwhile, Telangana’s first women pilot Captain Azmeera Bobby also joined BJP on Monday.

