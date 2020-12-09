New mandal formed in Husnabad revenue division

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday carved out another mandal, Dhoolmitta, in Husnabad revenue division in Siddipet district. As may as eight villages in the present Maddur mandal — Dhoolmitta, Lingapur, Jaalapally, Thornal, Bairanpally, Bekkal, Kondapur and Kootigal — were transferred to the new mandal.

Meanwhile, the government transferred two villages — Kamalayapally and Arjunapatla — from Maddur mandal of Husnabad revenue division to Cheriyal mandal of Siddipet revenue division. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued two separate GOs to this effect on Tuesday.

Orders were issued ahead of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Siddipet on December 10.