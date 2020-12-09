STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana farmers climb water tank to protest new cropping system

They alleged that there is a delay in procurement by the IKP and societies are looting farmers.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

The two farmers who climbed atop a water tank at Narsampet mandal in Warangal Rural district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Unable to sell their paddy at a procurement centre in Vallabnagar of Narsampet mandal in Warangal Rural district, two farmers climbed atop an overhead water tank and threatened to jump from it on Tuesday. 

K Rajamouli and K Sadanandam alleged that the Telangana government had initiated a new farming system to improve farmers’ income by making them cultivate fine variety paddy in the Kharif season. But they ended up waiting to sell their produce, which has been stocked up at procurement centres. 

They alleged that there is a delay in procurement by the IKP and societies are looting farmers. Also, the government has failed to give a minimum support price (MSP) for fine variety paddy, they said. 

Speaking to Express, Narsampet Sub-Inspector (SI) S Naveen Kumar said, “We reached the spot and took two hours to persuade the farmers to get off the overhead water tank. We have not registered a case.”

