Bill Gates receives TiE award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Microso ft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and the late FC Kohli, known as the doyen of Indian IT, were conferred with the TiE Li fet ime Achievement Award at the by the Hyderabad chapter of the TiE Global Summit 2020. Gates was chosen for his outstanding contribution to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the world.

The The business magnate, during the event, said, “Innovation is the key, be it in a pandemic or climate change. I and my partner, when we started Microsoft, firmly believed this. Innovation and creativity only can make a better world.” Mrs FC Kohli received the award on the behalf of the late FC Kohli, who was the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services. He is regarded as the father of Indian IT Industry.