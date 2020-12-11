STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay stone for Delhi TRS office

 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is scheduled for a three-day visit to New Delhi from Friday.

Published: 11th December 2020

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled for a three-day visit to New Delhi from Friday. During his stay, he will lay the foundation stone for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi office building, for which the Centre had allotted 1,100 sqm land in Vasant Vihar. The Telangana Chief Minister may also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi depending on the latter’s availability. KCR will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others.

“When a top leader is in Delhi for three days, it is natural that he would meet important dignitaries,” a senior TRS leader said. The TS CM’s visit to the national capital is taking place on the back of the TRS supporting the farmers’ agitation for the repeal of the Centre’s farm laws. After throwing his weight behind the farmers, KCR had sent a congratulatory message to Modi on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project.

