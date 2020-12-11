Komatireddy confident of becoming next TPCC head

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Thursday, said that he was confident of becoming the next TPCC president. Venkat Reddy had called on AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore to submit his profile and plan of action for the party. He told Manickam that he would take out a YS Rajashekar Reddy-style padayatra, covering each village in the State, to bring the party back into power.

He also said that he would organise a series of protests against the incumbent government over people’s issues. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Venkat Reddy said, “I have been in the Congress for over 30 years, since my NSUI days. I am an ideal candidate for the post, not because I am an MP, but because I ’m a sincere Congress Karyakarta.”

When asked if he would join the BJP if he’s denied the TPCC chief post, he categorically said no. He added that he would fight Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after becoming the TPCC chief. The selection of new TPCC chief for Telangana became necessary after Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned his post. The Congress highcommand is considering MPs Kotamireddy Venkat Reddy, Revanth Reddy and MLA Sridhar Babu for the post, sources said.

Anjani quits as Hyd prez, throws hat in the ring

Hyderabad district Congress president Anjani Kumar Yadav resigned from his post on Thursday. Word is that he was annoyed with the party for not seeking his opinion while selecting candidates for the GHMC elections. However, speaking to Express, Anjani Kumar Yadav said that he had resigned from the post of district president since he is aspiring to be TPCC president. Anjani says he will be bring back past glory to the Congress if elected. Asked about rumours of him joining the BJP, he said, “This is false information being spread by some people.”