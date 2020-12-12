STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: 635 new cases, four deaths in Telangana 

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

Published: 12th December 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A lab tech processing blood samples in the specimen processing lab. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 141, followed by Rangareddy 76 and Medchal Malkajgiri 72, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on December 11.

As many as7,670patients are under treatment and 52,308samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 60.81 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.63 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.69 per cent, while it was 94.9 per cent in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus Hyderabad coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus covid deaths
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp