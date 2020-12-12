COVID-19: 635 new cases, four deaths in Telangana 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 635 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.77 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,489.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 141, followed by Rangareddy 76 and Medchal Malkajgiri 72, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on December 11.

As many as7,670patients are under treatment and 52,308samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 60.81 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.63 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.69 per cent, while it was 94.9 per cent in the country.