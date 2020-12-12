KCR seeks sanction for 6 new airports in Telangana during meet with aviation minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Saturday with a request to sanction domestic airports at Basantnagar, Mamnoor, Adilabad, Jakranpally, Devarkadra, and Kothagudem.

In a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister said that though the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already taken up the obstacle limitation surface survey (OLS), soil testing, and other investigations at the proposed domestic airports, the final reports are yet to be given.

"Expedite the process and do the required hand-holding with the State government in finalising the sites and getting all statutory clearances on a single-window basis so that the State government can commence the infrastructure work at the earliest for starting non-scheduled operator's permit (NSOP) operations with its own funds," Chandrasekhar Rao told Puri.

Telangana has only one airport in Hyderabad. After the formation of Telangana, the State government initiated action for creating additional domestic airports at six places.

The government also discussed with the AAI chairman and a formal proposal was sent to the AAI in 2018 for the feasibility reports. At these six proposed sites, only no-frills airports for small aircraft will be developed, which may be expanded in the future for commercial operations based on the demand.