Karimnagar to make dairy industry more profita'bull'

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPL), aka Karimnagar Dairy, has embarked upon the ambitious task of distributing breeding bulls to milk societies of erstwhile Karimnagar district. The move aims at increasing milk production in the district, and thereby support milk producers.In addition to undertaking artificial insemination of milching animals, the Karimnagar Dairy has begun distributing breeding bulls in the interior villages of the district, where dairy veterinary assistants are unable to perform the insemination.

After the breeding bulls procured from Haryana and Punjab are distributed to milk societies, the latter would select a farmer for rearing the bull and offer them maintenance support. The animal would then be made to mate with buffaloes. Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao, along with Managing Director P Shankar Reddy, distributed 14 breeding bulls to various societies recently. The allotment of breeding bulls was done through a draw of lots in a transparent manner. The Dairy is providing the breeding bulls at 50 per cent subsidy. It would also help societies with animal insurance for a three-year period.

Stating that the Karimnagar Dairy had introduced a total of 32 welfare schemes for milk-producing farmers, Rajeshwara Rao said that all the schemes were being provided in a transparent manner free of cost. He said that they had set a target of increasing milk procurement to 5 lakh litres per day.

P Shankar Reddy said that the distribution of breeding bulls was a continuous process, which would help increase milk production in the district. He said that at present, they were procuring 1.25 lakh litres of milk per day and selling 1.45 lakh litres of milk per day.

