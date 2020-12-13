Breathing life into Telangana's lost art, Cheriyal dolls

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the past few decades, capitalism coupled with technological advancement has pushed many traditional art forms to the margins, and their makers into poverty. At this juncture, Ramesh Ramanadham, an art revivalist from Hyderabad, is making the effort to revive the long-lost art of making Cheriyal dolls, which are used in traditional storytelling performances. Ramesh is striving to support the only two families in the State, who are still involved in this folk art.

The revivalist is hoping to conduct a Cheriyal storytelling show in Hyderabad in the next one year, as it takes at least six months to make these dolls from the scratch. Speaking to Express, Ramanadham said, “This art form, like many other folk art forms, will die if it is not revived. I have been holding workshops across the city in government schools, private schools, and corporate firms, to spark an interest in urbanites. If you ask a native person from Hyderabad city to name three folk art forms exclusive to Telananga, they most likely won’t be able to answer.”

“Before the pandemic, we used to conduct at least one workshop a month. In these workshops, we bring the artisans and craftspersons to the city, and they explain the history of the art form, the procedure of the craft, and the socio-economic value of supporting these artisans. We target mostly students, and IT employees and corporates. We completely facilitate the artisans’ stay, food and travel, while charging the workshop takers a nominal fee. This gives exposure to the artisans and their products, while educating the urban mass about folk culture,” said Ramanadham.

Cheriyal art is a part of a larger art form called Nakashi art, and is local to just Telangana. While Cheriyal painting was famous across the Andhra Pradesh at one point, the advent of computers and the need to migrate for a better life have restricted Cheriyal painting to the town of Cheriyal now. There are only two families in Cheriyal who are still invested in the art form, and they have been living under dire circumstances, especially after the lockdown.

He further added, “The art of Cheriyal doll-making not just supports one community, but an ecosystem of multiple tribal and rural communities. They include raw-material gatherers for the dolls, the community of artisans that actually makes the dolls, and the community of nomads that use these dolls for story-telling.”

“Most of these artists use synthetic dyes, as natural dyes are expensive and difficult to find. I am hoping to give them better access to raw materials, and teach them how to make natural dyes easily so as to keep the dying art form as authentic as possible,” Ramanadham said.

