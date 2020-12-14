Opposition parties in Telangana strengthen preparations for Warangal, Khammam civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the lessons learnt in the recent GHMC elections very seriously, the Opposition parties in the State have begun rigorous preparations for the upcoming elections to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations, which would most likely be conducted in the next three to four months.

After the GHMC elections, both the Congress and BJP had claimed that "insufficient" time for campaigning had hampered their chances of winning more seats. As a result, they have already begun poll preparations at the booth-level. On Saturday, the Congress held a high-level meeting to discuss their poll strategies.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, other in-charges, namely NS Bosu Raju and Srinivas Krishnan, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, and working presidents Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar were present in the meeting. Senior Congress leaders have also decided to meet at regular intervals to monitor the preparation.

"BJP is not very strong in those regions (Warangal, Khammam). Their objective is to pull strong leaders from the Congress party. The saffron party, which claims that it stands for Dharmam, doesn’t have ethics," said Ponnam Prabhakar.

On the other hand, the BJP, which had not even contested in all divisions in the previous Warangal and Khammam municipal elections, is now eying the Mayor posts. The party is weaving a narrative of victory on social media, stating that after Dubbaka and Hyderabad, the BJP would capture Warangal and Khammam municipal administrations. Incidentally, top BJP leaders have already started touring these cities.

Recently, MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had visited Warangal city to review developmental activities. Further, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, who hails from Warangal, has been extensively touring in Warangal and Khammam cities.

'Will overthrow family rule'

Many Congress and TRS leaders from Ellareddy segment of Kamareddy district joined the BJP in the presence BJP vice-president DK Aruna at the BJP State office on Sunday.Aruna said that the people of TS would overthrow the "family rule" of KCR