STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two-day training COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to be held for Telangana officials

Senior officials of the heath department, World Health Organization, UNICEF and UNDP will also participate in the training programme.

Published: 14th December 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on various facets of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will be conducted online on Monday and Tuesday for the officials of Public Health Department of Telangana. Senior officials of the heath department, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and UNDP will also participate in the training programme. 

The ToT will cover various aspects of the vaccine, including logistics, cold chain, adverse events after vaccination, Co-WIN software demonstration, preparation of State timelines, safe injection and waste disposal, capacity building of health functionaries etc. 

Dr Asish Satapathy from the WHO, Dr Sanjeev Upadhyay from the UNICEF and Manish Kumar from the UNDP, Principal Secretary of the Health department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi and Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa, along with a other officers from international organisations will participate in the ToT.  

573 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, after conducting 47,186 tests, taking the tally to 2,77,724,. The State also recorded four more deaths and 609 more recoveries on the day, taking the total recoveries to 2,68,601, toll to 1,493 and active cases to 7,630, of whom 5,546 are under home/institutional quarantine. Of the 573 cases on Saturday, maximum were from GHMC (127) followed by Medchal (67), Ranga Reddy (58), Warangal (33) and Khammam (33).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine COVID vaccine training WHO UNICEF
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp