Two-day training COVID-19 vaccine roll-out to be held for Telangana officials

HYDERABAD: A two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) on various facets of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will be conducted online on Monday and Tuesday for the officials of Public Health Department of Telangana. Senior officials of the heath department, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and UNDP will also participate in the training programme.

The ToT will cover various aspects of the vaccine, including logistics, cold chain, adverse events after vaccination, Co-WIN software demonstration, preparation of State timelines, safe injection and waste disposal, capacity building of health functionaries etc.

Dr Asish Satapathy from the WHO, Dr Sanjeev Upadhyay from the UNICEF and Manish Kumar from the UNDP, Principal Secretary of the Health department, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi and Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa, along with a other officers from international organisations will participate in the ToT.

573 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 573 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, after conducting 47,186 tests, taking the tally to 2,77,724,. The State also recorded four more deaths and 609 more recoveries on the day, taking the total recoveries to 2,68,601, toll to 1,493 and active cases to 7,630, of whom 5,546 are under home/institutional quarantine. Of the 573 cases on Saturday, maximum were from GHMC (127) followed by Medchal (67), Ranga Reddy (58), Warangal (33) and Khammam (33).