STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dead car driver booked in Wipro Circle mishap

In an interesting development, the police have slapped cases against the driver who died in the road accident that took place at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli in the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an interesting development, the police have slapped cases against the driver who died in the road accident that took place at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli in the wee hours of Sunday. The cases relate to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. It was Katragadda Santosh who was driving the car at the time of accident. Though the tipper crushed the car, the CCTVs proved that the tipper driver was not to be blamed for the accident.

After Sunday’s accident, it was initially suspected that the tipper was speeding and hit the car, resulting in the accident. But the close circuit cameras installed at the junction showed that the signal in the direction of the car was red but the car driver jumped the signal.

The signal for the tipper was green, due to which the tipper driver went ahead. If not for the CCTV evidence, the tipper driver could have been accused of the death of five persons. All five passengers travelling in the car were from AP and were staying at a men’s hostel in Madhapur. Four of them died on the spot while the fifth breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp