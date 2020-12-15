Dead car driver booked in Wipro Circle mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, the police have slapped cases against the driver who died in the road accident that took place at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli in the wee hours of Sunday. The cases relate to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. It was Katragadda Santosh who was driving the car at the time of accident. Though the tipper crushed the car, the CCTVs proved that the tipper driver was not to be blamed for the accident.

After Sunday’s accident, it was initially suspected that the tipper was speeding and hit the car, resulting in the accident. But the close circuit cameras installed at the junction showed that the signal in the direction of the car was red but the car driver jumped the signal.

The signal for the tipper was green, due to which the tipper driver went ahead. If not for the CCTV evidence, the tipper driver could have been accused of the death of five persons. All five passengers travelling in the car were from AP and were staying at a men’s hostel in Madhapur. Four of them died on the spot while the fifth breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a local hospital.