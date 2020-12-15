STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana expects COVID-19 vaccine rollout by mid-January, to administer shots to 80 lakh in 10 days

The state has already conducted the first round of training for state-level officials in a two-day workshop that concluded on Tuesday.

Published: 15th December 2020

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expecting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to commence by the middle of January, the Telangana State Health Department is gearing up accordingly with strict timelines.

Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao, speaking to The New Indian Express, stated that the initial vaccine rollout would be for nearly 80 lakh people from four vulnerable groups - healthcare workers, essential service workers, individuals above the age of 50 and individuals below 50 with co-morbidities.

The State has already conducted the first round of training for State-level officials in a two-day workshop that concluded on Tuesday. The second round of workshop for districtlevel officials will be conducted from December 17.

Post this, the State will proceed with onground training for PHC staff and nearly 10,000 vaccinators in the State. "Each of the 10,000 vaccinators, who are already present in the public health system, will be vaccinating nearly 100 individuals per day. The plan is to finish the first round of vaccinations with vulnerable groups within 10 days," Dr G Srinivas Rao said.

The training is crucial for the vaccine rollout as the vaccine is slated to be slightly different from the routine vaccines given under universal vaccination. It is being said that the COVID-19 vaccine will not come with a "vaccine vial monitor (VVM)" which signifies expiry date and that may create some confusion. "We are giving thorough training to our staff who are already handling vaccines for about 13 diseases. The idea is to be prepared and carry this forward in a campaign mode," Dr Rao said.

The three-tier training is likely to end by December 25. The State is unlikely to enlist the services of private healthcare setup but they had been sounded to be ready, just in case, he informed. Meanwhile, the State is also about to augment its storage by forming regional vaccine stores in 10 erstwhile districts by transforming the existing Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) warehouses. The State is also adding 19 more vehicles to its fleet of 16 refrigerated vehicles.

