Telangana government shrugs off NGT orders on Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) three years back are yet to be complied with by the Telangana government. The NGT had prescribed various measures in view of the damage caused to environment and public health by pharmaceutical and bulk drug companies located in the Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster.

One of the directions was to conduct a study to find out if the pollution caused by pharmaceutical and bulk drug companies over the decades in Patancheru-Bollaram cluster, is still causing any genetic and health defects among the population living there and if the pollution has resulted in Antimicrobial Resistance (AR).

According to the periodical status report submitted by the Telangana government in the NGT, while the Chief Secretary had promised in December, 2017 that money would be sanctioned for the study, it was only in July, 2019 that Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for the study.

A report of the study conducted by experts from Osmania Medical College is still awaited and the State government informed the NGT that it will be submitted in January 2021.

Superspeciality hospital

The NGT had also directed the Telangana government to establish a superspeciality hospital for pollution victims of Patancheru-Bollaram, to which the government has said there is no necessity. It said that patients from the area receive super-speciality treatment at government tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad and that a 100-bedded facility at a cost of Rs 30 crore will be added at Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda to provide occupational therapy for pollution victims.

Restoration of lakes

Another direction of the NGT was the restoration of Kazipally, Isnapur, Kistareddypet and Gandigudem lakes, which has not taken place. As per the TSPCB report, the lakes fall in Class-D and E categories of water quality.

However, one direction has been complied with by the Telangana government - of providing clean drinking water to 20 villages and two hamlets that are severely affected due to pollution. The government said that through Mission Bhagiratha and HMWS&SB, drinking water is being supplied.

Where's the fund?

The government also informed that it has opened a bank account by the name Patancheru and Bollaram Environment Relief Fund for restoration of the environment as per directions of the NGT and collected Rs 105 crore from the companies, by collecting 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of their previous year's turnover. However, the government informed that some of the companies who did not pay the money have gone to court and the cases are pending.

