STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister T Harish Rao performs Mrithyunjaya Yagnam at Gaganpahad Gau Nivas

The Minister complimented 82-year-old jeweller-turned-animal lover Dharam Raj Ranka, who had established the cow shelter more than 20 years ago.

Published: 15th December 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao feeds cows after performing Maha Mrithyunjaya Yagnam during his visit to the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas at Gaganpahad near Hyderabad

Finance Minister T Harish Rao feeds cows after performing Maha Mrithyunjaya Yagnam during his visit to the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas at Gaganpahad near Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao performed Maha Mrithyunjaya Yagnam on Monday at India's 2nd largest cow shelter - the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas at Gaganpahad in Hyderabad.

He also donated Rs 1.5 lakh towards the one-day maintenance expenditure of the gaushala. The Minister complimented 82-year-old jeweller-turned-animal lover Dharam Raj Ranka, who had established the cow shelter more than 20 years ago. "I learnt that 5,500 cows, who were rescued from the clutches of butchers, are being given royal treatment here. They don’t even sell the milk, which is laudable," said Harish Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranka said the Maha Yagna was to protect people from COVID-19. "Maha Mrityunjaya Puja, devoted to Lord Shiva, is to avoid premature death. Though we wanted to perform it earlier, the situation did not allow us. It is not late (to perform the yagnam) as COVID-19 is here for a longer time as the vaccine will take more time than anticipated," said Ranka.  

Over 5,000 animal lovers and cow bhakts graced the day-long Maha Mrityunjaya Yagnam at different timings in small batches all through the day.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaganpahad Gau Nivas T Harish Rao Satyam Shivam Sundaram Gau Nivas
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp