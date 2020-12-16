Headmaster sexually assaults five girl students in Telangana, gets thrashed by victims' kin

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The headmaster of a primary school in Chintawarray village has been accused of sexually assaulting five girls studying in his school. The incident came to light on Tuesday, after a video of the headmaster being beaten up by the victims' parents went viral on social media.

The accused Dodda Sunil, who resides in Laxmidevipalli mandal, assaulted the victims, who are studying in Class II, III and IV, multiple times. He used the pandemic-induced lockdown to his advantage and called them over to the school for one-on-one meetings.

These students did not have smartphones for online classes, and he would use that as an excuse to give them ‘personal classes’. All the students were called in to the school separately. After assaulting them sexually, Sunil would threaten them with severe consequences, including death, if they told their parents about his actions.

He would also show them porn videos, and force them to enact the contents. Meanwhile, the parents of the victims began to notice that their daughters were falling ill frequently. Soon, they got to know about the headmaster’s actions. When the matter was raised with the school authorities, a few teachers who were on the accused person’s side tried to settle it internally.

However, the parents refused to budge, and beat up the headmaster in a fit of rage on Monday. The video of the same has been making the rounds on social media. On being alerted about the issue, the mandal tahsildar and ICDS project officer rushed to the village for inquiries. Chunchupalli CI Guru Swamy said that the headmaster would be booked under the POCSO Act.