KCR a Tughlaq: Komatireddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Likening Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Sultan Mohammed bin Tughlaq, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday accused the TRS government of implementing “anti-people” policies. He said that the State government had troubled people by stopping registrations for three months.

The new system of registering non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal was causing enormous difficulties to the public, he observed. He demanded that the government continue with the old system. Ridiculing the CM over the Layout Re gular i sat ion Scheme (LRS), he said it was a huge burden on the public. “If the State government doesn’t scrap LRS, the Congress will launch a massive movement,” he said.