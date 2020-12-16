TRS slams Bandi for questioning CM trip

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS leaders on Tuesday refuted allegations of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent visit to Delhi is part of the exerci se to s t rengthen Centre-State relations. Rao discussed State related issues with Prime Minister and other Union Ministers, said the TRS leaders. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLA Ch Kranti Kiran and other leaders, said that the Chief Minister discussed about the pending funds and State’s projects with the PM and other Union Ministers.

Suman said Sanjay questioned what Rao did in Delhi. “Being an MP, Sanjay should know what a Chief Minister would do in Delhi. The BJP MP should also understand the importance of Centre-State relations. Sanjay should gain some knowledge before talking against the Chief Minister,” he added.