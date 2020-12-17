STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revenue employees in Telangana flag issues in Dharani portal

While they suggested to appoint VROs as junior/senior assistants, the vacant posts of the DRO and joint collectors should be filled.

Gandhi Nagar sub-registrar S Mohan verifying the land registration documents of a non-agricultural property on Monday

Gandhi Nagar sub-registrar S Mohan verifying the land registration documents of a non-agricultural property on Monday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One and a half months after the Dharani portal was launched, Revenue employees on Wednesday called on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and highlighted the lacunae in it. They requested him to give directions to overcome the problems with regard to the registration of agricultural land on the portal.

The major lapse, according to the employees, is that they could register government land, which is prohibited, as their details were not visible on the portal.

Further, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and general secretary K Goutham Kumar submitted another representation to Somesh Kumar on the employees' issues. 

The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association wanted the Chief Secretary to constitute a DPC for promoting deputy tahsildars to tahsildars. They also urged the government to sanction posts as per cadre strength in the newly created districts, divisions and mandals. They suggested to appoint VROs as junior/senior assistants. Also, the vacant posts of the DRO and joint collectors should be filled.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary on Wednesday explained to bankers the new registration process for agricultural and non-agricultural assets and clear their doubts on the same. At a meeting, a detailed presentation was made on the banking and mortgage module.

The bankers appreciated the module as it would bring in more transparency in the system. They assured to co-operate with the government and the Stamps and Registrations Department in the registration process.

Issues in Dharani Portal

  • There is no provision to rectify clerical mistakes

  • There is no provision in the new Revenue Act for resolving the problems of Inam, ceiling, tenancy, POT, assignment, Wakf and Bhudan land

  • Mee Seva centres can be given an option of issuing duplicate documents

